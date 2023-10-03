Filling the void from foster care

Since the age of two, Donald Thompson spent his childhood in the foster care system. All he wanted was to fit in and be accepted, but his experiences in foster homes only prepared him to make bad choice after bad choice.

Eventually, he found himself in the carceral system, but he doesn't want other children to grow up with the same traumatic experiences. He writes letters to young kids in the foster care system encouraging them to value themselves.

Uncuffed producer Juan Haines interviewed Donald about how his childhood experience led him to where he is today.

I didn't know how to communicate with people. I didn't know how to interact.I believed that I was in survival mode. Donald Thompson

