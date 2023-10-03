© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Filling the void from foster care

KALW | By Juan Haines,
Uncuffed
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT

Since the age of two, Donald Thompson spent his childhood in the foster care system. All he wanted was to fit in and be accepted, but his experiences in foster homes only prepared him to make bad choice after bad choice.

Eventually, he found himself in the carceral system, but he doesn't want other children to grow up with the same traumatic experiences. He writes letters to young kids in the foster care system encouraging them to value themselves.

Uncuffed producer Juan Haines interviewed Donald about how his childhood experience led him to where he is today.

I didn't know how to communicate with people. I didn't know how to interact.I believed that I was in survival mode.
Donald Thompson

This story was produced by Juan Haines with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs, and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Personal Stories From The Producers Of UncuffedCrosscurrents
Juan Haines
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
