Meet the San Quentin sports editor who covers everything from soccer to prison pickleball

San Quentin Prison State Prison has one of the most robust sport programs in California prisons. There’s a 70-year-old baseball team, hardcore marathon runners, and a basketball team that often gets visitors from the Golden Gate Warriors. Recently, people even started playing pickleball.

The job of the sports editor at the San Quentin Newspaper is to document it all. Uncuffed producer Ryan Pagan interviewed San Quentin News Sports Editor Timothy Hicks on what it is like to report court-side.

It's not like no regular self help class. It's a place where people go and, and they join some type of bonded brotherhood.

Timothy Hicks

This story was produced by Ryan Pagan with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .