© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Personal Stories

To my children: Stories on family and healing from Uncuffed's re-entry class

KALW | By Dalina Gonzales,
Mia Luevanosturtle gurl arnieTroy SmithAJ Jefferson Jamaal "Jae" MorgainTommy "Shakur" RossUncuffed
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Dalina Gonzales (second from left) participated in Uncuffed's new storytelling class for recently returned residents. She shared a story about how her relationship with her son is helping her heal from trauma.
Leila Bihkak-Gutierrez
/
Community Works West
Dalina Gonzales (second from left) participated in Uncuffed's new storytelling class for recently returned residents. She shared a story about how her relationship with her son is helping her heal from trauma.

Family can be a source of comfort, and for others, it can be a source of trauma. As part of Uncuffed’s new storytelling class for people who recently returned home from prison, participants shared stories about their complicated childhood experiences and their relationships with their own children. Dalina Gonzales and Mia Luevanos, two formerly incarcerated mothers, share different experiences and reflect how their own children keep them strong. And, turtle gurl arnie talks about how decades after a difficult childood, becoming a teacher in prison finally meant becoming seen.

So right then and there, literally like something came over me and I was just like..yeah, I lost my mom. Yeah, I lost my boyfriend. Yeah, my stepdad passed away...but I still got my son AJ out there waiting for me.
Dalina Gonzales

Uncuffed producer Tommy “Shakur” Ross produced all stories, with editing help from Angela Johnston, and scoring from Maserati-E. Uncuffed's class was created in partnership with Community Works, and supported by the California Arts Council and the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation.

To hear more stories from that class, visit our website www.kalw.org/uncuffed.

Tags
Personal Stories From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Dalina Gonzales
See stories by Dalina Gonzales
Mia Luevanos
See stories by Mia Luevanos
turtle gurl arnie
See stories by turtle gurl arnie
Troy Smith
See stories by Troy Smith
AJ Jefferson
See stories by AJ Jefferson
Jamaal "Jae" Morgain
See stories by Jamaal "Jae" Morgain
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
See stories by Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
See stories by Uncuffed