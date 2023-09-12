To my children: Stories on family and healing from Uncuffed's re-entry class

Family can be a source of comfort, and for others, it can be a source of trauma. As part of Uncuffed’s new storytelling class for people who recently returned home from prison, participants shared stories about their complicated childhood experiences and their relationships with their own children. Dalina Gonzales and Mia Luevanos, two formerly incarcerated mothers, share different experiences and reflect how their own children keep them strong. And, turtle gurl arnie talks about how decades after a difficult childood, becoming a teacher in prison finally meant becoming seen.

So right then and there, literally like something came over me and I was just like..yeah, I lost my mom. Yeah, I lost my boyfriend. Yeah, my stepdad passed away...but I still got my son AJ out there waiting for me.

Dalina Gonzales

Uncuffed producer Tommy “Shakur” Ross produced all stories, with editing help from Angela Johnston, and scoring from Maserati-E. Uncuffed's class was created in partnership with Community Works, and supported by the California Arts Council and the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation.