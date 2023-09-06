Dreaming in a dark place: Becoming a filmmaker in prison

Growing up, Ryan Pagan was obsessed with movies. When he played outside, he pretended he was in one, making up everything from the plot line to the sound effects. But, as he grew older, fewer people supported that childhood dream. He didn’t think going into film was even an option. It wasn’t until he walked into the media lab at San Quentin State Prison and picked up a video camera that he realized what was missing.

Now, he works on Forward This, a team making digital videos inside prison. Uncuffed producer Timothy Hicks has this story about Ryan’s film career.

To see the world through the lens of my eyes is what I want...to showcase to the world. And so film has allowed me the opportunity to be my true self. Ryan Pagan

