Sunday Joyahnah Holland

Sunday Holland is a news producer in the 2022 Crosscurrents Summer Training Program. She graduated from University of Arizona in August 2021 with a journalism degree and a double minor in Spanish and photography. As an undergrad, she wrote for the school paper and was later an apprentice reporter for the Arizona Daily Star, a newspaper in Tucson.

She's always been curious and a writer, and is interested in global perspectives, art, culture, solutions-based reporting and social justice. She loves to travel, play hacky sack, make art, practice piano, and fill up on even more stories in her free time.