SUBRAMANIAM (SUBBU) VINCENT is Director of Journalism and Media Ethics at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. He is passionate about the power of media – journalistic and social – to foster pro-democracy discourse.

At Santa Clara University, he leads the design and development of a Source Diversity Dashboard Audit system for news articles with four different on-ramps for U.S. newsroom usage.

He is also the convener of the News Distribution Ethics Roundtable, which has released recommendations on platform transparency over news. He is the recipient of the John S. Knight journalism fellowship award at Stanford University and received the Distinguished Service to Journalism award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California in 2022.

He is the author of several book chapters and journal articles on journalistic practice, product management for news, digital disinformation and misinformation, and community media.