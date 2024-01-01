Sarah Huang

Sarah (they/she) is the Membership Manager at KALW. They find purpose in connecting organizations and people with a shared vision toward a greater cause -- a mission that is intentionally ambiguous and flexible so they can follow their passions wherever life takes them. Prior to KALW, they worked as Development Associate at John Muir Health Foundation. Sarah graduated from UC San Diego where they obtained a Bachelor's degree in Cognitive Behavioral Neuroscience.

Sarah is a proud San Franciscan and is thrilled to work at KALW, an institution they believe showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.

A few of their interests include playing music, attending concerts, and playing with dogs.