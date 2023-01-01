Paul Kelly Campos

Paul Kelly CamposAudio Academy Fellow, Summer '23
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine. He graduated from SF State with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in English Literature in May 2021. And in his spare time he can be found consuming either pupusas or poetry with “The Damned” playing loudly in the background.