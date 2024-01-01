MARTINA CASTRO is a podcast producer, host, and entrepreneur, with nearly 20 years of experience telling stories in audio. She started her career at NPR and then KALW, where she reported and edited for Crosscurrents, and then as managing editor helped grow the newsroom and create KALW’s Audio Academy.

In 2011, she co-founded the first Spanish language narrative journalism podcast, NPR’s Radio Ambulante, and in 2017 went on to create Adonde Media, a multilingual audio storytelling company that she founded at a startup incubator for female founders in Santiago, Chile. Since then, she has led international teams making podcasts with clients such as Duolingo, TED, and Spotify.

Named PodWoman of the Year in 2022, Martina is also a leading voice in the Spanish language and international podcast industry, and has given numerous talks and workshops on the art of audio storytelling. Martina’s family is originally from Uruguay and she now lives in Oxnard, California.

