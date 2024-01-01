KYUNG JIN LEE is a veteran community and cultural movement builder, journalist, and communications professional. To the board of KALW Public Media she brings deep experience in both journalism and activism: how we depict marginalized communities and how we support their transformation.

As a communications director at the Oakland-based, Black-owned Change Consulting, Lee makes the case for uplifting organizers and changemakers who demonstrate what it takes to dismantle the status quo and create a new world where everyone thrives. Lee received a master’s degree in journalism at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She returned to the Bay Area and produced stories for NPR, The World, Marketplace and KQED News, and reported on the criminal justice beat for KALW News.

Before specializing in news and communications, Lee spent more than a decade as an organizer, advocate and service provider for Korean and Asian American immigrant communities in the San Francisco Bay Area, working with Asian Law Caucus, Korean Community Center of the East Bay, and Korean Youth Cultural Center. Lee was also involved in the movement for peace and reunification of the Korean peninsula. She lives in Oakland with her son.