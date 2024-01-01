KEN IKEDA is co-founder of Studiotobe, a media strategy and production company based in Oakland, CA, where he has lived for nearly 25 years.

As former CEO of AIR, Executive Director of BAVC, head of Public Media Company, founder of Youth Sounds and architect of what is now NPR Live Sessions, his network is broad and multigenerational. Past Bay Area board service includes the Center for Asian American Media, Youth Speaks, Not In Our Town, Youth Together and New Art Trust.

While life and work are intertwined, his world revolves around his partner, three boys and dog. When not with them, you might find him riding, breaking, and fixing motorcycles.

