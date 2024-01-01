Jon Carroll

Jon’s career spans over 25 years in marketing, communications, organizational development, and fundraising in the visual and performing arts field.

Before joining KALW, Jon worked with Frameline Film Festival, SF Gay Men’s Chorus, California Humanities, Twentieth Century Fox Film Studios, and Walt Disney Feature Animation, as well as for numerous regional theatres and Broadway touring shows.

Jon, an alumnus of Emory University, is a graduate of Leadership San Francisco and an eight-time participant in AIDS LifeCycle. He has received a Horizon Award, several ADDY awards for Advertising in the Arts, and is a recipient of special recognition from the U.S. Congress, California State Assembly, and California Senate.