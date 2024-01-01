Johanna Lopez Miyaki

Johanna is a KALW Audio Academy Alum and thrilled to return to the newsroom where she supports KALW's engagement and coverage for the 2024 General Election.

She was marketing professional and entrepreneur before transitioning into a career as a multi media producer.

She has reported on Indigenous communities for El Tecolote and produced and hosted episodes for their podcast, Radio Teco. She has been a producer and editor at KCBS San Francisco and is a freelance journalist, videographer, audio recordist and field producer.

Johanna was born in Washington DC, raised in Maryland now calls San Francisco's OMI district home. She lives in Oceanview with her husband, daughter and thier rescue, Rocco. She cofounded a neighborhood group, We Are OMI and is the project director for thier SF Parks Alliance group, Friends of the OMI Mini Parks.

Johanna enjoys travel, food, wine, music, and people. You can find her wandering the SF Crosstown Trails and proudly serving on the SF CT Council.

