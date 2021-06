Isabella Nguyen Tilley (they/them) is a 2021 summer intern. Their reporting interests include the climate crisis and issues of social justice.

Isabella grew up in a Maryland suburb of D.C. and is currently pursuing a B.A. in Comparative Studies of Race and Ethnicity at Stanford University. At school, they are involved in the Asian American community and produce audio for State of the Human, a podcast of the Stanford Storytelling Project.