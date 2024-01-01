HONG MEI PANG is serving as the Interim Head of Communications and External Affairs at San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), where she leads the District's communications and government affairs. Prior to joining SFUSD, she was the Director of Advocacy at Chinese for Affirmative Action, where she led the organization's local advocacy agenda on civil and immigrant rights issues.

She was commended by the San Francisco Board of Supervisor during Women's History Month in 2020 for her community leadership. Pang’s background is in community organizing.

She spearheaded undocumented Asian Pacific Islander youth organizing projects at nationally renowned Asian American civil rights organizations in the SF Bay Area and New York City. She lives in Oakland and enjoys long runs and hikes on the weekend with her partner and pup.

