On Wednesday night, five leading mayoral candidates met for their first debate for the upcoming 2024 mayoral election, but who’s been paying attention? For today’s Question of the Bay, KALW asked people around the city if they watched the debate, and, if so, what were their thoughts?Next up on “Question Of The Bay.” KALW's Aru Nair and Sheree Bishop went out to get your opinions.

Listen • 1:54