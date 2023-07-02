Two killed and over two dozen injured in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

Updated July 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM ET

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and 28 were wounded when gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore Sunday morning, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Worley said.

All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the "cowards" who were responsible for the shooting.

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

"Treat this as if it were your family," Scott said. "How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that's how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans."

