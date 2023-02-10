Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students

Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay.

Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers $20,000 a year at Temple, according to the university.

Temple is now requiring the graduate students to pay their tuition balance by March 9 to stay enrolled in classes, or else accrue a $100 late fee.

"This is needlessly cruel," Matthew Ford, a lead negotiator for TUGSA, told The Washington Post. "It has definitely angered and energized a lot of people." Since the graduate benefits were cut off, Ford said, more people have joined the strike.

Graduate students took to the picket lines on Jan. 31, after over a year of stalled negotiations between Temple and the graduate student union. The union is accusing the school of paying wages that fail to cover Philadelphia's cost of living. TUGSA has not responded to NPR's emails and direct messages.

Temple said in a statement on Thursday that students were warned that taking part in the strike and not showing up to work would cause them to lose their full compensation package, which includes tuition assistance and free health care insurance. Pennsylvania law prohibits workers who refuse to work from receiving compensation and work-related benefits, the university said.

More than 80% of union-affiliated graduate students continue to work and receive full pay, health benefits and tuition remission, Temple said.

The union, which represents about 750 TAs and RAs, is proposing an annual base wage of $32,800, up from the current $19,500 average salary graduate students receive. Temple's proposal raises the base salary for graduate employees to $22,500 by 2026, according to TUGSA.

Union members are also calling for expanded parental leave, beyond the current five days allotted, as well as affordable family health care, which they say can cost up to 86% of their salaries.

Temple said that students who return to work can get their benefits restored immediately.

"Returning to work does not mean individuals cannot picket or voice their concerns," university Communications Director Stephen Orbanek said in a statement to NPR. "It just means they must work to earn compensation and benefits, like anyone else."

Critics are calling the move a brazen union-busting tactic.

"This retaliation tactic by Temple is unacceptable," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said in a tweet. "The right to organize—and to strike—is foundational in a democracy."

Philadelphia's city council on Thursday passed a resolution in support of TUGSA's demands.

The workers at Temple are the latest in a recent wave of labor protests by grad students who have gone on strike for better pay and working conditions, including at Harvard and University of California campuses.

