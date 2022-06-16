Medical debt upended their lives. Here's what it took from them

Updated August 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM ET

Some lost their homes. Some emptied their retirement accounts. Some struggled to feed and clothe their families. Medical debt now touches more than 100 million people in America, as the U.S. health care system pushes patients into debt on a mass scale. People from all walks of life and all corners of the country are living with health care debt.

Here are their stories — how they got into debt, what they've given up for it and how they're living with the burden.

Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill

Lucille Brooks, 74, Pittsford, N.Y.

Approximate medical debt: $8,000

Medical issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care.

/ Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR / Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR Lucille Brooks, 73, was sued by a nursing home that was caring for her brother for an $8,000 bill. The nursing home dropped the suit after Brooks found a public interest lawyer who challenged the legality of it.

What happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.

The bill was for care her brother, James Lawson, received in summer 2019. He'd been hospitalized for complications from a diabetes medication. The hospital released him to the county-run nursing home, where Brooks had visited him a few times. No one ever talked to her about billing, she said. And she was never asked to sign anything.

Brooks and Lawson were part of a big family that moved north from Mississippi to escape segregation in the 1960s. Lawson had a career at the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department. Brooks worked in insurance. They lived on opposite sides of the city. "My brother always took care of his own business," she said.

Lawson spent two months in the nursing home. A year later, Brooks was sued.

The county alleged that Brooks should have used her brother's assets to pay his bills and that she was therefore personally responsible for his debt. Attached to the suit was an admissions agreement with what looked like Brooks' signature.

What's broken: Admissions agreements often designate whoever signs as a "responsible party" who will help the nursing home collect payments or enroll the resident in Medicaid, the government safety-net program.

Consumer advocates say nursing homes slip the agreements into papers that family members sign when an older parent or sick friend is admitted. Sometimes people are told they must sign, a violation of federal law. "They are given a stack of forms and told, 'Sign here, sign there. Click here, click there," said Miriam Sheline, managing attorney at Pro Seniors, a nonprofit law firm in Cincinnati.

Litigation is a frequent byproduct of America's medical debt crisis, which a KHN-NPR investigation found has touched more than half of all U.S. adults in the past five years.

About 1 in 7 adults who have had health care debt say they've been threatened with a lawsuit or arrest, according to a nationwide KFF poll. Five percent say they've been sued.

The nursing home industry has quietly developed what consumer attorneys and patient advocates say is a pernicious strategy of pursuing family and friends of patients despite federal law that was enacted to protect them from debt collection.

In Monroe County, 24 federal licensed nursing homes filed 238 debt collections cases from 2018 to 2021 seeking almost $7.6 million, KHN found. Nearly two-thirds of the cases targeted a friend or relative.

Many were accused — often without documentation — of hiding residents' assets. The practice can intimidate people with means into paying debts they do not owe, said Anna Anderson, an attorney at the nonprofit Legal Assistance of Western New York. "People see that on a lawsuit and they think they're being accused of stealing," she said. "It's chilling."

What's left: When the bill came, Brooks was so worried that she didn't tell her husband. "People like us live on a fixed income," she said. "We don't have money to throw around, especially when you don't see it coming."

Brooks turned to Legal Assistance of Western New York, a nonprofit, which has represented defendants in such cases. In time, Monroe County dropped its case against her. Brooks said she thinks the signature on the admissions agreement was forged from the nursing home's visitor log, the only thing she signed.

Now she tells anyone with a friend or relative in a nursing home not to sign anything. "It's ridiculous," she said. "But why would you ever think they would be coming after you?"

Sleepless nights over her children's future as debts pile up

Jeni Rae Peters, 44, Rapid City, South Dakota

Approximate medical debt: More than $30,000

Medical issue: Breast cancer

/ Dawnee LeBeau for NPR / Dawnee LeBeau for NPR Jeni Rae Peters and daughter embrace at their home in Rapid City, S.D. In 2020, Peters was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. After treatment, Peters estimates that her medical bills exceeded $30,000.

What happened: Jeni Rae Peters' budget has always been tight. But Peters, a single mom and mental health counselor, has worked to provide opportunities for her children, including two girls she adopted and a succession of foster children. One of her daughters had been homeless.

Then two years ago, Peters was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy controlled the disease. But, despite having insurance, Peters was left with more than $30,000 of debt and mounting threats from bill collectors.

One collection call came as Peters was lying in the recovery room after her double mastectomy. "I was kind of delirious, and I thought it was my kids," she said. "It was someone asking me to pay a medical bill."

Through the surgeries and treatments, Peters kept working so she would not lose her insurance. She took on extra work to pay some of the bills. Five days a week, she works back-to-back shifts at both a mental health crisis center and a clinic where she counsels teenagers, some of whom are suicidal. Last year, three friends on the East Coast paid off some of the debt.

But Peters' credit score has tumbled below 600. And she worries constantly about how she will provide for her children.

/ Dawnee LeBeau for NPR / Dawnee LeBeau for NPR Peters took on extra work to pay some of the bills and support her family. Five days a week, she works back-to-back shifts at both a mental health crisis center and a clinic counseling teenagers.

Peters said she could drop car insurance for her teenage daughter, who just got her license. Canceling ice skating for another daughter would yield an extra $60 a month. But Peters is reluctant. "Do you know what it feels like to be a foster kid and get a gold medal in ice skating? Do you know what kind of citizen they could become if they know they're special?" she said.

Peters added: "My doctor saved my life, but my medical bills are stealing from my children's lives."

What's broken: Despite many advances in cancer treatments, millions of Americans end up in debt after being diagnosed with the disease.

That's in part because medications and treatments are now so expensive. It's also because health plans typically require patients to pay thousands of dollars out-of-pocket in deductibles and other cost sharing.

One study found that cancer patients were 71% more likely than Americans without the disease to have bills in collections or to have a credit account closed for nonpayment.

The debt forces many to make difficult sacrifices. Two-thirds of U.S. adults who've incurred health care debt who've had cancer themselves or in their family have cut spending on food, clothing or other household basics, according to a poll conducted by KFF for this project. One in 4 have declared bankruptcy or lost their home.

The financial stress from debt can hinder cancer patients' recovery and even hasten death, researchers have found.

What's left: Peters' cancer is in remission, and her health has improved. She said she's excited about adopting two more of her foster children.

But the threats from debt collectors keep coming. She recently received a new collection notice for $13,000, warning her that she would soon face legal action.

Peters said she has no way of paying off all her debts. She recently told one bill collector that she was prepared to go to court and ask the judge to decide which of her children should miss out on after-school activities to pay off debt.

She asked another debt collector if he had kids. "He told me that it had been my choice to get the surgery," Peters recalled. "And I said, 'Yeah, I guess I chose not to be dead.'"

Haunted for 13 years by debt from childbirth, then rescued by a nonprofit

Terri Logan, 42, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Approximate medical debt: $1,400, now $0

Medical issue: Premature childbirth

/ Juan Diego Reyes for NPR / Juan Diego Reyes for NPR Terri Logan (right) practices music with her daughter, Amari Johnson (left), at their home in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

What happened: Two months ahead of her due date with her second daughter, Terri Logan felt weighed down by stress. She was a high school math teacher in Union City, Georgia, and was ending her relationship with the baby's father.

One day the baby stopped moving, Logan went to the hospital, where her blood pressure spiked, her head throbbed, and she blacked out. Hours later, her daughter was born by cesarean section, weighing only 3 pounds. Logan had health insurance through work, but she was responsible for out-of-pocket charges. She and her baby were in a health crisis, so the issue of money didn't come up: "That conversation just wasn't had in that moment."

About two weeks after her daughter was discharged, Logan was hit with a bill. She couldn't bring herself to take a close look at the total. "It was one of those moments when you see ... commas," she says. She never opened the bills that arrived after that, knowing she couldn't pay them or handle the stress. "I just avoided it like the plague."

Other bills followed. Eventually, they were sent to collections.

The debt piled on to other stressors for the single mom. She developed debilitating anxiety, which brought on more headaches. She had to give up her full-time teaching job. "The weight of all of that medical debt — oh, man, it was tough," she says. "Every day was tough. Every day, I'm thinking about what I owe, how am I going to get out of this."

What's broken: Logan is among a growing number of working people who are considered under-insured; that is, they have an employer-sponsored plan but it pushes a lot of costs — in the form of copays, coinsurance, and deductibles — onto the patient.

This cost sharing, as it's called, has increased steadily over the past two decades. Last year, the average annual deductible for a single worker with job-based coverage topped $1,669, which is 68% higher than a decade ago, according to an annual employer survey by KFF. Family deductibles can top $10,000.

At the same time, millions of Americans have next to no savings. A nationwide poll conducted by KFF for this project found that half of U.S. adults don't have the cash to cover an unexpected $500 health care bill.

That makes debt almost inevitable for anyone with a large expense like the birth of a child, even if they have health insurance. Indeed, most Americans who have medical debt had coverage, according to the KFF poll.

With her older daughter, Logan says, she never saw a bill. It was an uncomplicated birth with no out-of-pocket charges. So she assumed her insurance would provide similar coverage for the second birth.

/ Juan Diego Reyes for NPR / Juan Diego Reyes for NPR Logan was surprised to learn that a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt bought her unpaid medical debts and forgave them on her behalf.

What's left: Nearly 13 years after her second daughter's birth, Logan received yellow envelopes by mail and braced herself to open them. She was finally able to work again, whenever her health permitted. It was time to start tackling the problem that had dogged her.

As she put it: "It was like, 'OK, even if you can't pay it, you need to know who you owe. At some point, you gotta start, because you gotta take care of this to get into a better situation.'"

To her surprise, the envelopes did not contain bills, but rather a notice from RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit, saying it had bought her unpaid medical debts and forgiven them on her behalf. She was shocked: "Wait: What? Who does that?"

Logan reread the letter and cried, absorbing the unexpected gift. "It definitely gives you a sense of, 'You know what? There's still good in this world.'"

RIP Medical Debt uses donated funds to buy unpaid medical debt, directly from hospitals or on the secondary market, for about 1% of the original value. It selects unpaid bills held by lower-income patients — those making up to four times the federal poverty level — and instead of trying to collect on those loans, simply forgives them.

Through the pandemic, donations have skyrocketed, enabling the group to accelerate its purchase of hospital debts. To date, it has forgiven $6.7 billion in medical debt, helping 3.6 million people.

The lifting of her own debt burden, Logan says, has freed her to pursue long-dormant interests. A lover of the stage, she planned her first singing performance this month.

Double shifts, credit card debt and family loans when twins were born early

Allyson Ward, 43, Chicago

Approximate medical debt: $80,000

Medical issue: childbirth

/ Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR / Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR Allyson Ward's twin sons were born 10 weeks early with cerebral palsy, and their health insurer denied tens of thousands of dollars in claims that she and her husband are still working to pay off.

What happened: There were times after her sons were born 10 years ago when Allyson Ward wondered whether she and her family would lose their home.

On some days, she would tick through a list of friends and family, considering who could take them in. "We had a plan that we were not going to be homeless," Ward recalled.

Ward is a nurse practitioner who works at a neonatal intensive care unit in Chicago. Her husband, Marcus Ward, runs a small nonprofit.

But when the couple's boys, Milo and Theo, were born 10 weeks prematurely, their lives were upended financially.

The twins were diagnosed with cerebral palsy. One required multiple surgeries to fix a breathing disorder. The babies spent more than three months in a NICU.

Ward and her husband scrambled to get the boys the care they needed, including years of physical and occupational therapy. The bills, which topped out at about $80,000, overwhelmed them.

Much of it at first was from hospital care. Then their health plan denied thousands of dollars in claims for the boys' therapies, deeming some unnecessary.

Desperate, Ward and her husband loaded up credit cards, borrowed from relatives and delayed repaying student loans. They moved back to the Midwest from Dallas to be closer to family members who could help them.

In Chicago, Ward took on extra nursing shifts, working day and night several times a week. Her husband, who was finishing a master's degree, watched the babies.

"I wanted to be a mom," she said. "But we had to have the money."

/ Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR / Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR Allyson Ward and her husband, Marcus Ward, play with their twin sons, Milo and Theo, both 10. The family's debt reached $80,000 following years of care for the boys.

What's broken: Ward and her husband had health insurance through her employer in Texas.

But that's often not enough to protect patients when they have a major medical event. Most Americans who have medical debt had coverage, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Even with health insurance, childbirth can be very expensive. One in eight Americans who have health care debt say it was at least partially caused by pregnancy and childbirth.

Ward and her husband are also among tens of millions of Americans who end up with medical debt because their health plan didn't pay for something they believed would be covered. Such insurance issues are the most common form of billing problem cited by Americans with debt.

What's left: Since moving back to the Midwest, Ward and her husband have been slowly paying down the debt.

They bought a small house in Chicago in 2016. And Milo and Theo have been able to stay on grade level at school.

/ Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR / Taylor Glascock for KHN and NPR Ten years later, the Ward family is still paying off nearly $10,000 of their medical debt that's on credit cards.

Although cerebral palsy can be severely disabling, the boys can run, ride bikes and go rock climbing, which Ward credits to the many therapists who have worked with them.

Ten years later, though, the family is still paying off nearly $10,000 in medical debt that's on their credit cards.

Ward said sometimes at work she looks sadly at new parents in the NICU, thinking about their financial strains ahead. "They have no idea," she said.

A surgery shatters retirement plans and leads to bankruptcy

Sherrie Foy, 63, Moneta, Virginia

Approximate medical debt: $850,000

Medical issue: colon surgery

/ Carlos Bernate For KHN and NPR / Carlos Bernate For KHN and NPR Sherrie Foy developed a dangerous infection following surgery to have her colon removed in 2016. Her medical bills exceeded her insurance limit of $1 million.

What happened: Sherrie and Michael Foy thought they'd made all the right preparations when they moved to rural southwestern Virginia after Michael retired from Consolidated Edison, New York's largest utility.

Sherrie Foy loved horses and had started to rescue unwanted animals. The couple had diligently saved. And they had retiree health insurance through Con Edison.

"We were never rich," Sherrie said. "But we had what we wanted."

Then in 2016, Sherrie, who had lived for years with persistent bowel irritation, had her colon removed. After the surgery, she contracted a dangerous infection and barely survived.

The complications produced nearly $800,000 in bills from the University of Virginia Health System for services that weren't covered by the Foys' health insurance.

When the couple couldn't pay, the university sued Sherrie. The only way past it, the Foys concluded, was to declare bankruptcy.

The nest egg they'd carefully built so her husband could retire early was wiped out. They cashed in a life insurance policy to pay a lawyer and liquidated savings accounts they'd set up for their grandchildren.

"They took everything we had," Foy said. "Now we have nothing."

/ Carlos Bernate For KHN and NPR / Carlos Bernate For KHN and NPR When Sherrie Foy and her husband couldn't pay her bills, the University of Virginia sued her, forcing her and her husband to file for bankruptcy.

What's broken: Foy fell victim to a gap in her husband's retiree health insurance plan that capped lifetime coverage at $1 million.

Such caps were more common before the 2010 Affordable Care Act, though some plans with these caps were grandfathered in.

Relatively few patients with medical debt are sued, and some medical centers have been forced to scale back the practice in recent years after news reports about the lawsuits. (The University of Virginia Health System changed its policies following a 2019 KHN investigation.)

But hospitals and other medical providers still rely on the courts to collect from patients.

More broadly, bankruptcy caused directly or partially by medical debt remains a significant problem.

A nationwide KFF poll conducted for this project found about 1 in 8 adults with health care debt have been forced to declare bankruptcy.

What's left: Sherrie said her health has improved.

After the complications from her surgery in Virginia, she returned to New York to seek care at a hospital she said saved her life. That hospital never billed her, she said. She doesn't know why, but she believes she may have qualified for charity care.

The bankruptcy has been devastating. The Foys get by on Michael's pension and their Social Security checks.

The same year they declared bankruptcy, Michael also had a heart attack, and their daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It was a disaster of a year," Sherrie said. "No one should have to go through this."

Sherrie has no health insurance. She hopes there won't be more major medical bills before she turns 65 and qualifies for Medicare.

A sexual assault and years of calls from debt collectors

Edy Adams, 31, Austin, Texas

Approximate medical debt: $131

Medical issue: sexual assault

/ Julia Robinson for KHN and NPR / Julia Robinson for KHN and NPR Edy Adams was hounded for seven years by debt collectors for $130.68 — the fee for a hospital medical exam following a sexual assault. "I was being haunted by this zombie bill," she said. "I couldn't make it stop."

What happened: Edy Adams had just graduated from college when she was sexually assaulted in 2013. She was living in Chicago, and believes she was drugged while at a bar.

Adams doesn't remember what happened. When she woke up the next morning bruised and confused, she contacted the police and was directed to get an exam at a local hospital emergency room, which confirmed the assault.

Police never found the perpetrator. Then two years later, Adams started getting calls from debt collectors saying she owed $130.68.

At first, Adams was confused. The hospital had told her that Illinois law prohibited medical providers from charging rape victims for a medical exam.

"I thought someone didn't put in the proper billing code or something," said Adams, who is now a medical student in Texas.

She explained the situation to the debt collector, who said the company would put a note in her file.

Nevertheless, about six months later, another call came from another debt collector seeking the same $130.68.

Adams again explained the situation. A few months later, there was yet another call. It kept going on for years, as her small debt was passed from one collector to another.

Adams tried to contact the hospital, but the bill was not theirs. It had originated with a physicians' practice that had closed.

/ Julia Robinson for KHN and NPR / Julia Robinson for KHN and NPR Each time the debt collectors called, Adams was forced to relive the worst day of her life. Sometimes she would break down in tears on the phone. "I was frantic," she recalled.

Sometimes when the debt collectors called, Adams would break down in tears on the phone. "I was frantic," she recalled.

With each call, Adams said, she was forced to relive the worst day of her life and explain her trauma to a disembodied voice in a call center somewhere in America.

"I was being haunted by this zombie bill," she said. "I couldn't make it stop."

What's broken: Federal regulators and consumer advocates for years have documented widespread problems across the debt collection industry, calling out collectors for not doing enough to verify and document bills before pursuing consumers.

The problems are particularly acute in medical debt collection. From 2018 to 2021, people contacted about a medical debt complained most frequently to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about being hounded for a debt they did not owe, the agency found.

And in a nationwide poll conducted by KFF, a third of Americans who had been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical or dental bill said the debt was not theirs.

What's left: Adams found relief only after the last debt collector reported the bill to a credit reporting agency, which lowered her credit score. Adams petitioned the agency to have the debt removed, which it quickly did.

Adams said she didn't begrudge most of the people who called her over the years. "It seemed like they were only cogs in this giant debt machine," she said.

Hospital lawsuits and garnished wages on top of diabetes

Nick Woodruff, 37, Binghamton, New York

Approximate medical debt: $20,000

Medical issue: diabetes

/ Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR / Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR Nick Woodruff developed an infection in his foot related to diabetes that led to a cascade of medical problems. He and his wife Elizabeth were suddenly faced with thousands of dollars in medical bills.

What happened: Nick Woodruff's wages were garnished for the first time in 2016.

Woodruff, who was diagnosed with diabetes in his 20s, had a good job. He worked for a truck dealership in this small city 175 miles northwest of New York while his wife, Elizabeth, completed her degree in social work. His job had health benefits. The couple had recently bought a home.

But a small infection on Nick's foot related to the diabetes set off a cascade of medical emergencies and financial struggles that the Woodruffs are still laboring to put behind them.

First Nick's infection spread to the bone and threatened to overwhelm his immune system. He was hospitalized and suffered damage to his heart and kidneys.

More complications followed. Nick slipped going down the stairs, shattering his foot. Doctors had to later amputate it.

Then came thousands of dollars of medical bills, followed by debt collectors.

"We were drowning in medical debt, and he was not doing well," Elizabeth recalled.

The bills were overwhelming and often incomprehensible. "There's a lot that we owe that we don't even know," Elizabeth said.

The Woodruffs withdrew money from their retirement accounts. Their siblings kicked in to pay off some bills.

Elizabeth got a job as a social worker at the hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, a Catholic institution that is now part of the Ascension chain. But that did little to forestall the debt collectors.

The hospital sued Nick, and he was ordered to pay an additional $9,391 before Elizabeth persuaded the hospital to lower the bill by several thousand dollars.

/ Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR / Heather Ainsworth for KHN and NPR The couple has been shocked by the aggressive debt collections. They said they feel lucky to have been able to pay many of their bills. "I feel sorry for the people who don't have the resources that we did," Nick said.

What's broken: The Woodruffs' struggles with debt are a common experience for Americans who have chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

These people are more likely to end up with medical debt than those who are healthy, a nationwide poll conducted by KFF found.

In fact, illness is the strongest predictor of medical debt, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute, which looked at county-level debt and disease data across the country.

In the 100 U.S. counties with the highest levels of chronic disease, nearly a quarter of adults have medical debt on their credit records. By contrast, in the healthiest counties fewer than 1 in 10 have debt.

What's left: The Woodruffs have managed to pay down some of their debt, and Nick is on disability benefits because he's no longer able to work.

Elizabeth has a new job, so she doesn't have to work for the hospital that sued them.

They said they feel lucky to have been able to pay many of their bills. "I feel sorry for the people who don't have the resources that we did," Nick said.

But the couple remains shocked by the aggressive debt collections.

"This hospital boasts Catholic values and states they take pride in their charity work," Elizabeth said, "but I am taken aback by how callous they have been."

Denied care for a dangerous infection because of past-due bills

Ariane Buck, 30, Peoria, Arizona

Approximate medical debt: $50,000

Medical issue: infection

/ Ash Ponders for KHN and NPR / Ash Ponders for KHN and NPR When Ariane Buck got sick with a serious intestinal infection in 2016, his medical provider refused to see him due to past medical debt of a few hundred dollars. His only option was to go to a hospital emergency room for immediate care.

What happened: Ariane Buck knew it was important to stay on top of his health care.

The young father, who lives with his wife and three children outside Phoenix, had survived cancer when he was a child.

But making ends meet hasn't always been easy for Ariane, who sells health insurance, and his wife, Samantha, a therapist who cares for people with autism.

At times the family has fallen behind on medical bills. Still, they never expected to be denied care.

Just before Father's Day in 2016, Ariane grew very sick. He couldn't hold down food without vomiting. There was blood in his stool.

Samantha called the family's primary care doctor seeking an appointment. But the office turned the Bucks away.

"They said they wouldn't see him because of past due bills," Samantha said, estimating they owed a few hundred dollars.

Ariane's only choice was to go to a hospital emergency room. There he was diagnosed with a serious intestinal infection that required intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

The Bucks were also hit with thousands of dollars of additional bills they couldn't pay.

What's broken: Hospitals for decades have been required by federal law to provide emergency medical care to any patients who need it, regardless of their ability to pay.

But many medical providers, including physicians, have policies that allow them to turn away patients with past-due bills for nonurgent care.

The practice is surprisingly common. Nationwide, 1 in 7 Americans with health care debt say they have been denied care because of money they owe, a poll conducted by KFF found.

On top of that, tens of millions of Americans ration their care. About two-thirds of U.S. adults with debt from medical or dental bills say they or a member of their household have put off getting care they needed because of costs.

What's left: Buck recovered from the infection and is now in good health. But the family's medical debt has swelled to more than $50,000, from Ariane's bills and Samantha's.

/ Ash Ponders for KHN and NPR / Ash Ponders for KHN and NPR Samantha Buck estimates they owed a few hundred dollars to their primary care provider when Ariane got sick. Now the family's medical bills have reached $50,000.

Samantha went to the emergency room twice in the past several years with painful cases of endometriosis.

The Bucks have taken out loans, loaded up their credit cards, and sought help from charities.

"We've all had to cut back on everything," Buck said. The kids wear hand-me-downs. They scrimp on school supplies and rely on family for Christmas gifts. A dinner out for chili is an extravagance.

"It pains me when my kids ask to go somewhere, and I can't," Buck said. "I feel as if I've failed as a parent."

The couple is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

Nineteen surgeries over five years. Then they lost their house.

Cindy Powers, 52, Greeley, Colorado

Approximate medical debt: $250,000

Medical issue: twisted intestine

/ Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR / Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR Cindy Powers had a twisted intestine that required multiple surgeries and resulted in infections and hernias over five years. By the time her intestine was finally fixed, she and her husband owed $250,000.

What happened: Cindy Powers was 34 when doctors discovered she had a twisted intestine, a potentially life-threatening condition that doctors told her required immediate surgery.

She and her husband, Jim, were living outside Dallas at the time, where Jim had a job with a school district.

They had health insurance. But it couldn't protect them from the flood of medical bills that swamped them after Cindy's diagnosis.

Cindy's first surgery, which lasted nine hours, would be followed by 18 more operations at hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. "Nobody was able to come up with a solution," Jim said.

Cindy had recurring infections and hernias. Persistent pain left her addicted to the opioids she'd been prescribed.

"It was five years of hell," Jim said of his wife's medical ordeal.

By the time a surgeon finally repaired Cindy's intestines in 2009, the couple had some $250,000 in medical debt. They declared bankruptcy.

/ Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR / Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR Following Cindy's medical issues, the couple declared bankruptcy. "It was five years of hell," Jim said of his wife's medical ordeal.

The Powers also ended up losing their home when their mortgage was sold and the new lender rejected the payment plan set up through the bankruptcy.

A few years later, their adult daughter died. And in 2017, Cindy and Jim moved back to Colorado, where Cindy was from.

What's broken: How much medical debt contributes to housing insecurity is difficult to measure, as many people forced out of their homes face a mix of financial challenges.

But a recent nationwide poll by KFF suggests that the debt from health care is forcing millions of people from their homes.

About 1 in 12 Americans with health care debt say they have lost their home to eviction or foreclosure at least in part because of what they owed, the survey found.

And about 1 in 5 say they or someone in their household have moved in with family or friends or made some other change in their living arrangement because of health care debt.

What's left: After the bankruptcy and the move, the couple slowly got back on their feet financially.

/ Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR / Olivia Sun for KHN and NPR A recent nationwide poll by KFF suggests that the debt from health care is forcing millions of people from their homes. About 1 in 12 Americans with health care debt say they have lost their home to eviction or foreclosure at least in part because of what they owed.

Jim began work at an animal welfare group. Cindy, whose health has improved, got a job as well. The couple adopted their daughter's girl, who's now in sixth grade.

Then Jim needed prostate surgery. As he worked to scrape together the $1,100 he owed, he was sued by a debt collector.

"Things have got to change," Jim said.

Damaged credit delays dream of buying a home

Joe Pitzo, 42, Brookfield, Wisconsin

Approximate medical debt: $350,000

Medical issue: cancer

/ Darren Hauck for KHN and NPR / Darren Hauck for KHN and NPR Joe Pitzo and his wife, Amanda, had been married only five months when Joe was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

What happened: Joe Pitzo and his wife, Amanda, had been married only five months when Joe was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. He would need brain surgery and extensive rehab.

They'd been planning to buy a house for their blended family of five children. Instead, they shifted their attention to doctor's visits, insurance paperwork, and hospital bills. And their finances fell apart.

"This just took a major toll on my credit," Joe said. "It went down to next to nothing."

Joe had insurance through his employer. Prior to his brain surgery, the couple confirmed that the surgeon and hospital were in their insurer's network. But around 4 p.m. the day before the procedure, their insurer said a device the surgeons planned to use was medically unnecessary. It was not covered.

Joe and Amanda proceeded with the surgery, figuring they could deal with the bills later.

The bills, it turned out, topped $350,000.

Joe said the debt dragged down his credit score by several hundred points.

Their best hope for a home loan became Amanda, who didn't have much credit, she said. She'd never taken out a mortgage or a car loan.

What's broken: Difficulties with health insurance are a common feature of medical debt in the U.S.

Two-thirds of Americans with health care debt say they haven't fully paid a bill because they were expecting their health plan to cover it, according to a nationwide survey conducted by KFF.

/ Darren Hauck for KHN and NPR / Darren Hauck for KHN and NPR Joe and Amanda had been planning to buy a house. Instead, they had to shift their attention to doctor's visits, insurance paperwork, and hospital bills.

But health insurance rules and restrictions are often so complex that even diligent patients struggle to make sense of them.

It's also not uncommon for medical debts to hurt patients' credit scores. There's growing pressure to change that.

This spring, the three leading credit agencies announced they would stop using small past-due medical bills in credit score calculations. And the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to investigate whether any health care bills should be counted.

What's left: The Pitzos managed to get the hospital to reduce their charges to about $30,000.

They worked to build Amanda's credit so she could apply for the loan and were finally able to buy a house in spring 2022. They're still making payments on about $19,000 in medical bills.

"It makes me sick about medical costs and how this whole thing is done," Amanda said.

Design and development by Juweek Adolphe for KHN, Alyson Hurt, Meredith Rizzo, Daniel Wood of NPR. Editing by Kelly Johnson of KHN and Carmel Wroth of NPR. Photo editing by David Hicks and Lydia Zuraw of KHN and Meredith Rizzo of NPR.

About the series

Diagnosis: Debt is a reporting partnership between KHN and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America.

The series draws on the "KFF Health Care Debt Survey," a poll designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF in collaboration with KHN journalists and editors. The survey was conducted Feb. 25 through March 20, 2022, online and via telephone, in English and Spanish, among a nationally representative sample of 2,375 U.S. adults, including 1,292 adults with current health care debt and 382 adults who had health care debt in the past five years. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample and 3 percentage points for those with current debt. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher.

Additional research was conducted by the Urban Institute, which analyzed credit bureau and other demographic data on poverty, race, and health status to explore where medical debt is concentrated in the U.S. and what factors are associated with high debt levels.

The JPMorgan Chase Institute analyzed records from a sampling of Chase credit card holders to look at how customers' balances may be affected by major medical expenses.

Reporters from KHN and NPR also conducted hundreds of interviews with patients across the country; spoke with physicians, health industry leaders, consumer advocates, debt lawyers, and researchers; and reviewed scores of studies and surveys about medical debt.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Copyright 2022 Kaiser Health News. To see more, visit Kaiser Health News.