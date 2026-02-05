© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch: Moms dominate bobsleigh and why athletes get "the yips"

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Chloe VeltmanAnusha Mathur
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:15 PM PST

Updated February 17, 2026 at 12:09 PM PST

Elana Meyers Taylor won gold in bobsled, tying Bonnie Blair's record for most Winter Olympics medals for an American woman. National Desk Correspondent Brian Mann breaks down the yips and why some Olympic athletes are falling short of their medal potential. If you've ever watched curling and thought "I could do that," NPR's Anusha Mathur explains why you're probably wrong. Plus, Culture Correspondent Chloe Veltman explains why figure skaters are suddenly skating to pop music. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

Copyright 2026 NPR
From NPR
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.
Anusha Mathur
Anusha is an NPR intern rotating through the Washington and National Desks. She covers immigration, young voters, and the changing media landscape.