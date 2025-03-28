Our favorite albums of the week

Updated March 31, 2025 at 09:15 AM ET

We're sorry to report that it is Monday, but we do have a handful of silver linings to share. Lucy Dacus, a premier songwriter and one-third of the supergroup boygenius, released her new album, Forever Is A Feeling, last Friday. She's the first member of the trio to release a solo record since The Record blew up in 2023, and it's fair to say Dacus met the moment.

A bumper crop of excellent indie records joined Forever Is A Feeling on streaming services, so who better to guide us through this week's new releases than Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney. She joins New Music Friday host Stephen Thompson to talk about a festival-worthy lineup.

Listen to the conversation below, and stream our recommended new albums.

The Starting 5

Stephanie Pia / Sacred Bones / Sacred Bones SPELLLING.

Stephen and Alisha give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Lucy Dacus, Forever Is A Feeling (Stream)

(Stream) Perfume Genius, Glory (Stream)

(Stream) Great Grandpa, Patience, Moonbeam (Stream)

(Stream) Destroyer. Dan's Boogie (Stream)

(Stream) SPELLLING. Portrait of My Heart (Stream)

The Lightning Round

Randee St. Nicholas / Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist Alison Krauss and Union Station.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Alison Krauss & Union Station, Arcadia

Yukimi, For You

Palmyra, Restless

Hannah Cohen, Earthstar Mountain

DJ Python, i was put on this earth

The Long List

Jacky Flav / Concord Jazz / Concord Jazz Butcher Brown.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Jazz

Butcher Brown, Letter from the Atlantic

Alberto Novello & Rob Mazurek, Sun Eaters

Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Dave Holland & Django Bates, After the Last Sky

Branford Marsalis Quartet, Belonging

Edison Machado & Boa Nova, s/t

Joe Armon-Jones, All The Quiet (Part I)

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Gemini

Vega Trails, Sierra Tracks

William Hooker, A Time / Within: Live at the New York Jazz Museum, January 14, 1977

Rock/Alt/Indie

Amelia Barratt & Bryan Ferry, Loose Talk

Bag People, Bag People

Bria Salmena, Big Dog

Butler, Blake & Grant, Butler, Blake & Grant

CocoRosie, Little Death Wishes

Dead Meadow, Voyager To Voyager

Deafheaven, Lonely People With Power

Dean Wareham, That's the Price of Loving Me

Free Range, Lost & Found

Fusilier, Ambush

girlpuppy, Sweetness

JIVEBOMB, ETHEREAL

Liz Stringer, The Second High

Mess Esque, Jay Marie, Comfort Me

Mumford & Sons, RUSHMERE

Photay, Windswept: Expansions

Postcards, Ripe

Quinine, First Ever Whippet On Acid

Sacred Paws, Jump Into Life

Sam Akpro, Evenfall

Serebii, Dime

Snapped Ankles, Hard Times Furious Dancing

Somebody's Child, When Youth Fades Away

The Darkness, Dreams on Toast

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, IC-02 Bogotá

Wallows, More EP

Country/Folk/Americana

Cactus Lee, s/t

James Elkington, Pastel De Nada

lilo, Blood Ties

Pug Johnson, El Cabrino

Wryn, Shapes

Rap/Hip-Hop

Boldy James & Antt Beatz, Hommage

DaBoii, HEART OF A LION

Lil Durk, Deep Thoughts

NAV, OMW2 REXDALE

Nemzzz, RENT'S DUE

poptropicaslutz!, the new 925

yasiin bey (Mos Def) & The Alchemist, FORENSICS

YT, OI!

R&B/Soul

Aqyila, Falling Into Place

Jessie Reyez, Paid in Memories

Q, 10 Songs

Salin, Rammana

Electronic/Out There

aya, hexed!

Backxwash, Only Dust Remains

CEM, FORMA

Eiko Ishibashi, Antigone

Hans Nieswandt, Fluoreszent

John Foxx, Wherever You Are

Kingdom, Molongi Kembo

Lia Kohl & Whitney Johnson, For Translucence

Logic 1000, DJ-Kicks

Los Thuthanaka (Elysia Crampton), s/t

Moomin, Into the Distance

OHYUNG, You Are Always On My Mind

Pacific Coliseum & Teen Daze, Voice Wave

Roger Doyle, We Who Live Under Heaven

Sandwell District, End Beginnings

S*** and Shine, Mannheim Hbf

Steven Julien, TIME

Ultan O'Brien, Dancing The Line

Unspecified Enemies, Romance in the Age of Adaptive Feedback

V/A, Volcanic Tongue

Wolfgang Flür, Times

Yetsuby, 4EVA

Classical

Andris Nelsons, Shostakovich: Symphonies; Concertos; Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District

Anton Mejias The Art of Memory

Pop

Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead

Carlos Santana, Sentient

chloe moriondo, oyster

Maya Delilah, The Long Way Round

Ruger, BlownBoy RU

Will Smith, Based on a True Story

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Alisha Sweeney, Colorado Public Radio's Indie 102.3

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

