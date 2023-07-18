U.S. man is detained in North Korea after crossing the border

Updated July 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM ET

A U.S. man is believed to be in custody in North Korea after crossing the border without authorization, according to the United Nations body that oversees the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The U.S. national was on an "orientation tour" of the Joint Security Area, a border village between the two Koreas, when crossed the area's Military Demarcation Line, the U.N. Command wrote in a tweet early Tuesday.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the body said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and its army.

The U.S. State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

The DMZ divides the two Koreas, approximately around the 38th parallel, and is the de facto international border. It is heavily fortified and mined on both sides.

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens against traveling to North Korea due to "the continuing serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals," including the "critical threat of wrongful detention."

That travel warning was implemented in 2015, after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier was detained by North Korean authorities while touring the area. He was released to the U.S. in a coma in 2017 and died two days later.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

NPR's Se Eun Gong contributed reporting from Seoul.

