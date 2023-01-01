At least 10 people are dead and 20 escaped after a prison riot in Juárez, Mexico

At least 20 escaped inmates are now on the loose after a riot in one of Mexico's most notorious prisons turned into a deadly jailbreak on Sunday. At least 10 people were killed.

The state prosecutor said in a statement that the Mexican military, the national guard and local police now had the situation under control as of Sunday afternoon.

The prison riot took place in Ciudad Juárez, a northern border city plagued by cartel violence. The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, told local media that armed gunmen had entered the prison.

The Cereso state prison, located in the city, is considered to be one of Latin America's most dangerous institutions. Deadly prison riots are commonplace: including one in 2009, where 20 people died, and another in 2011, where 17 people died.

In August, Mexican army soldiers and the National Guard guard were called in to help after three people died in a prison gang brawl, according to the El Paso Times.

Government officials have said that the prison is known to be run by members of an organized crime group known as the Mexicles. Over the years, this group has planned and ordered attacks on the city of Juárez from inside the prison, according to officials.

Mexican news outlets reported that 10 prison guards were killed along with four inmates.

El Diario published images of smoke billowing from the prison, while residents reported hearing heavy gunfire.

Eyder Peralta contributed reporting.

