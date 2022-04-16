Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 16)

As Saturday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

The deputy governor of Kharkiv told NPR he expects the region around Izium to be the Russians' next primary target and that there will be heavy fighting.

Russians have returned to attacking Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. The mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant after more strikes occurred in the southeastern part of the city overnight. There were explosions on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Darnytsky district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Facebook.

Top British officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been banned from entering Russia. Russia's Foreign Ministry said the ban was imposed in response to "hostile actions" by the British government as well as sanctions against top Russian officials.

