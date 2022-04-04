Photos: Officials survey damage to Kyiv's suburbs after Russian forces move out

Updated April 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM ET

Editor's Note: Please be aware that some of the images in this story are graphic.

Russian troops are leaving scenes of devastation — flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets — as they leave the area around Kyiv.

Millions are displaced, either finding refuge in Western countries, like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, or shelters in cities where the situation is less dire, like Lviv.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine:

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> Families walk on a platform to board a train at Kramatorsk's central station as they flee the eastern city in the Donbas region.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> A Ukrainian servicemember looks inside a car riddled with bullet holes on a road near Buda-Babynetska, north of Kyiv, days after Russian forces retreated from the area.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A member of the 127th Territorial Defense Force brigade stands guard as a car approaches after curfew on a road on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> People light candles as they hold a vigil for those killed by Russian forces in Bucha and the surrounding areas in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> People rest in the crypt of a church converted to become a makeshift bomb shelter in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> Technicians try to fix the internet in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A body is carried by a school in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> The body of an elderly woman lies inside a house in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A boy looks on in the gym of Lviv Polytechnic National University, in western Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> An overturned car is seen next to a damaged apartment building in Bucha, on the outskirts of Lviv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> A man crosses a destroyed bridge near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> Bodies lay in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> Police officers identify the body of Anton Ischenko, 20, a Ukrainian who died while his village was occupied by Russian forces in Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> Close relatives of journalist Maks Levin cry over his coffin during his funeral in Kyiv. Levin, who was a contributor to LB.ua and Reuters, among other news organizations, went missing on March 13 and was found dead on April 1 near the village Huta Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 3:</strong> A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 3:</strong> A woman cries while waiting for food in the village of Motyzhyn, which sits just west of Kyiv and was, until recently, under Russian control.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Smoke rises after an attack by Russian army in Odessa. Air strikes rocked the strategic Black Sea port early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> Yulia Dyrda (left) Victoria Pinul (center) and Alina Shchegulets (right), who were injured from Russian shelling, recover at a hospital in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> Rubble can be seen on a table and bed inside a house in Dmytrivka, a village in the Kyiv Oblast.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> A corpse is seen by a burnt car on the road between Myla and Mriia, Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A woman walks next to a dead Russian soldier in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Family and friends recite the Ukrainian national anthem as they mourn Ukrainian soldier Dmitry Zhelisko during his burial in Rusyn, Ukraine. Zhelisko died fighting the Russian army near the city of Kharkiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Families arrive at the main train station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region.