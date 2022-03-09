Satellite images show the destruction in Mariupol after Russian strike

Loading...

Mariupol's Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov accused Russian forces of attacking evacuation points and violating a temporary cease-fire, later Wednesday. Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the same day that they hit a maternity hospital with "direct strike", leaving people under the wreckage and burning most of the cars and nature around the building.

Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies from June 21, 2o21 and March 9, 2022, shows the devastation from the past two weeks of war in Ukraine.

