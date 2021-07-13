Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations
The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.
Outstanding drama series
The BoysBridgertonThe CrownThe Handmaid's TaleLovecraft CountryThe MandalorianPoseThis Is Us
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding limited or anthology series
I May Destroy YouMare of EasttownThe Queen's GambitThe Underground RailroadWandaVision
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding comedy series Black-ishCobra KaiEmily in ParisHacksThe Flight AttendantThe Kominsky MethodPen15Ted Lasso
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding competition program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag RaceTop Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
ConanThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel LiveLast Week Tonight with John OliverThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A full list of nominees is available at the Emmys website.
