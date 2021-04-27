COMIC: 'Place Of Peace And Security': Bringing The Library Home During The Pandemic

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: Educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 6

Librarian Emily Curtis and bus driver Edwin Steer of Georgetown, Texas, discuss creating places of "peace and security" by delivering books to students who can't be in school.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

