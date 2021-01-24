© 2021
Edwin Perez: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 24, 2021 at 2:01 AM PST

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

From the basement of the Bowery Electric in downtown Manhattan, composer and vocalist Edwin Perez and his 10-piece band come together to put on a show. With a strong backbeat and enough room to move around, Perez's up-tempo energy brings the party and keeps it going. The theme of the night is salsa dura music, which originated in New York in the 1970s and gained acclaim thanks to acts like the Fania All-Stars and Spanish Harlem Orchestra. This set took place on the final night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "La Salsa Que Me Crió"

  • "No Puedo Respirar" (I Can't Breathe)"

  • "Mi Tierra

    • MUSICIANS

  • Edwin Perez: vocals, band leader

  • Leonardo Govin: trombone

  • Michael Pallas: trombone

  • Jonathan Powell: trumpet

  • Kalí Rodriguez: trumpet

  • Nelson Mathew Gonzalez: bongo, cowbell

  • Manuel Alejandro Carro: timbales

  • Oreste Abrantes: congas

  • Yuniel Jimenez: Cuban tres

  • Ahmed Alom Vega: piano

  • Jorge Bringas: bass

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Edwin Perez

  • Video: Ehud Lazin

  • Audio: Mark Lewis

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

  • 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Social Media Manager: Valerie French

  • Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

  • Video Production: MODEMA Studios

    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
