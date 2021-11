As racially divisive remarks force Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) to quit as Senate Republican leader, it's expected Sen. Bill Frist (R-TN) will be confirmed Monday as his successor. Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) calls for "a new spirit of unification" in the GOP. Hear NPR's Brian Naylor, NPR's Scott Simon and Robert Bork, Jr., a specialist in PR crisis management.

