U.N. and U.S. Officials Say Iraq's Report Comes Up Short

By Vicky O'Hara,
Tom Gjelten
Published December 19, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

U.S. and U.N. officials say Iraq's weapons declaration is missing information and rehashes old reports. Secretary of State Colin Powell declares Iraq in material breach of a Security Council resolution on disarmament. While the Bush administration says it will continue to work with U.N. arms inspectors, the finding could set the U.S. on a course toward war with Saddam Hussein early next year. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and Tom Gjelten.

Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.
Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.