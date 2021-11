The pressure on Sen. Trent Lott (R-MS) to quit his post as Senate Republican leader increases. Secretary of State Colin Powell "deplored the sentiments" of Lott's statements made in tribute to Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-SC). Meanwhile, Sen. Lincoln Chafee (R-RI) says "It's time for a change." The controversy could derail parts of the Bush agenda for the new Congress. NPR's David Welna reports

Copyright 2002 NPR