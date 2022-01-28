Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens, 'Mind My Business'

The soca-sphere has a new anthem as Travis World, Dan Evens and Patrice Roberts deliver the gospel according to the un-problematics. "Mind My Business" is a standout from Travis World and Dan Even's recent collab EP, Happy Papi Riddim and is gaining steam — and streams — as fans even outside the soca genre are sharing the song on Instagram and TikTok. Beyond a guaranteed waist-wining beat, the key to this song is its comic simplicity. There's no ulterior motive or hidden messaging here. Soca vet Patrice Roberts is not with the gossip or shade, instead offering up her plan for the new year: "I go drink water and mind my business." As the long-toted internet mantra gets set to joyous gyration, all you have to do is follow her lead.

