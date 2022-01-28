Methuselah is the oldest fish living in an aquarium in the U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you're looking for tips on living a long, healthy life, look no further than Methuselah, who's about 4 feet long, weighs 40 pounds and is 90 years old. She's also a fish - the oldest living aquarium fish in the world, an Australian lungfish who's in San Francisco. She gets a healthy diet of berries, lettuce, worms and belly rubs. She's also said to be rather mellow - in other words, a paci-fish (ph). I'll show myself out. It's MORNING EDITION.