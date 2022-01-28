© 2021 KALW
Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album

By Phil Harrell,
Rachel Martin
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Brent Cobb
Don Van Cleave

Brent Cobb had his own take on hymns when he was growing up in Georgia. "One of the first songs I ever sang was in Sunday School, and it was 'There's a Tear in My Beer' by Hank Williams, Sr.," he told NPR's Morning Edition. He'd been asked to sing a song of his choosing - and it wasn't specified that a hymn was preferred. "My mom was probably not the proudest."

Fast forward a few decades and the country singer is digging deep into the canon of gospel songs and hymns he grew up with for a new album called Let's Turn the Page to...

Phil Harrell
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.