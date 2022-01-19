© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Measuring the wellbeing of California

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM PST
When it comes to measuring how well a country is doing, many people look to things like Gross Domestic Product or the stock market economic indicators. But, does that give us a good idea about how people are doing?

What about the number of people who have access to education or quality healthcare? Those are the things that Measure of America, a nonprofit that studies wellbeing, focuses on. Their latest report is on California and they use indicators tied to health, learning, and earnings, which gives us a better picture of our state and helps us tackle social issues in a more effective way.

In this interview, Kristen Lewis, director of Measure of America, tells us about it.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
