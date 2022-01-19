Measuring the wellbeing of California

When it comes to measuring how well a country is doing, many people look to things like Gross Domestic Product or the stock market economic indicators. But, does that give us a good idea about how people are doing?

What about the number of people who have access to education or quality healthcare? Those are the things that Measure of America, a nonprofit that studies wellbeing, focuses on. Their latest report is on California and they use indicators tied to health, learning, and earnings, which gives us a better picture of our state and helps us tackle social issues in a more effective way.

In this interview, Kristen Lewis, director of Measure of America, tells us about it.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

