San Francisco opens Linkage Center in the Tenderloin as part of Mental Health SF legislation
This morning, a new center on Market Street opened to connect people in the Tenderloin district with services ranging from mental health care to housing. It follows Mayor London Breed’s declaration of a state of emergency in the neighborhood because of overdose deaths.
The Linkage Center is part of Mental Health SF, legislation that passed two years ago aimed to fix the city’s broken mental health and substance use treatment system.
So, what else was the legislation supposed to do and is it happening?
In this interview, San Francisco Chronicle City Hall reporter Mallory Moench shares an update.
