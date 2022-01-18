© 2021 KALW
News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

San Francisco opens Linkage Center in the Tenderloin as part of Mental Health SF legislation

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM PST
Dan DeLuca
Market Street and the Tenderloin

This morning, a new center on Market Street opened to connect people in the Tenderloin district with services ranging from mental health care to housing. It follows Mayor London Breed’s declaration of a state of emergency in the neighborhood because of overdose deaths.

The Linkage Center is part of Mental Health SF, legislation that passed two years ago aimed to fix the city’s broken mental health and substance use treatment system.

So, what else was the legislation supposed to do and is it happening?

In this interview, San Francisco Chronicle City Hall reporter Mallory Moench shares an update.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
