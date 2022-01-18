© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 1/18/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM PST
State workers could get a paid day holiday on June 19th - or Juneteenth – under a bill in the California Legislature /  With San Francisco Bay Area sea levels expected to rise two to five feet by the end of the century, it's predicted that most of state Route 37 will likely become permanently inundated by the mid-century / The Oakland Unified School District is hoping to avoid a student boycott today over access to safety measures such as KN95 masks, COVID tests and outdoor accommodations for meals / The pandemic has led to more flexibility for restaurants to sell alcohol to-go, but bars are still excluded, and one state lawmaker is hoping to change that

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
