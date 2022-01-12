Oakland City Councilmembers propose ban on “ghost guns”

Tuesday night's proposed measure, if passed, will ban the possession, selling, purchasing, receiving or manufacturing of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver.

“Ghost guns” are parts that are used to make privately manufactured firearms. And according to authorities, these guns lack serial numbers and are virtually untraceable when used in a crime.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the percentage of ghost guns among the firearms seized by police jumped from nearly seven percent in 2019 to more than 16 percent in 2020. As of March 2021, ghost guns accounted for almost 22 percent of confiscated firearms .

The proposed ordinance will go towards a full council vote next Tuesday. Other California cities that have implemented similar bans include San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom is working with the state attorney’s office to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells illegal assault weapons or "ghost" guns .