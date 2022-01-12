Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 1/12/22

A number of Bay Area school districts saw hundreds of Covid-19 cases and teacher absences on their first week back after the holiday break / Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order yesterday giving school districts more flexibility to hire substitutes, extend the contracts of those already on the job / The Port of Oakland has implemented a new, streamlined system for processing cargo ships, which is aimed at improving air quality and safety / Two new proposals in the state capitol would dramatically increase access to health care in California. But the details and costs are different

