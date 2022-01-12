© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 1/12/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM PST
A number of Bay Area school districts saw hundreds of Covid-19 cases and teacher absences on their first week back after the holiday break / Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order yesterday giving school districts more flexibility to hire substitutes, extend the contracts of those already on the job / The Port of Oakland has implemented a new, streamlined system for processing cargo ships, which is aimed at improving air quality and safety / Two new proposals in the state capitol would dramatically increase access to health care in California. But the details and costs are different

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

