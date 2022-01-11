© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 1/11/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

With the surge of Omicron happening across the Bay Area, Covid-19 tests are becoming increasingly more difficult to find / California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out his plans to spend another record-smashing state budget yesterday / Heavy rainfall and snow in the past month have partially-filled the state’s reservoirs, but the state’s two-year drought continues / Two local lawmakers say there's a crisis happening with mental health and substance abuse in Santa Clara County and they want local government to start addressing it

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance