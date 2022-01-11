Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 1/11/22

With the surge of Omicron happening across the Bay Area, Covid-19 tests are becoming increasingly more difficult to find / California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out his plans to spend another record-smashing state budget yesterday / Heavy rainfall and snow in the past month have partially-filled the state’s reservoirs, but the state’s two-year drought continues / Two local lawmakers say there's a crisis happening with mental health and substance abuse in Santa Clara County and they want local government to start addressing it

Click the play button above to listen to the news.