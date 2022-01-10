COVID-19 outbreak forces remote learning at Cal State-East Bay campuses

Cal State East Bay's semester will be fully remote through at least the end of January , the school announced, while the university's Hayward, Concord and Oakland campuses are remaining open for services when the semester begins on Jan. 18th. The East Bay Times reports that nine of Cal State’s 23 campuses will start the semester remotely.

Cal State East Bay President Cathy Sandeen said in a statement that the university made its decision to start virtually to reduce the population density of its campuses.

Sandeen said, QUOTE “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance." UNQUOTE

Sandeen added that the school hadn’t recorded any community transmission of the virus, but the decision to go to remote learning was made to help maintain a high level of safety.

In addition, San Francisco State University will also move to fully virtual classes through at least Feb. 14 and provide most on-campus services virtually through Feb. 7, according to President Lynn Mahoney.

A handful of buildings on San Francisco State's campus, including the school's library and student center, are expected to remain open when San Francisco State's spring semester begins as scheduled on Jan. 24.