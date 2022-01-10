California’s drought easing, but far from over

A series of winter storms have not only provided relief for much of California, but also raised hopes that the state’s two-year-long drought could be nearing an end.

Last week, maps released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed much of the state finally emerging from “exceptional drought” – that is widespread shortages, the threat of wildfires and severe risk to native plant and animal species. Despite the sustained precipitation, drought conditions remain.

KTLA reports that half of the state still remains categorized as being in “severe drought,” while a third of the state is classified as being in “moderate” drought or “abnormally dry” – the highest portion of the state to be declared that way in more than a year. About 16 percent is experiencing “extreme drought,” the second-highest category.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that winter storms have pulled most of the Bay Area out of the severe drought category.