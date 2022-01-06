On-line petition by San Francisco teachers calls for a teacher “sick out,” stronger testing protocols

Hundreds of teachers and aides in the San Francisco Unified School District are calling upon officials to strengthen testing protocols amid a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. They warned that they would stage a sick out that would close down the entire system.

The online petition circulated earlier this week claims that the current testing protocols are insufficient and that most workers are not getting weekly tests. The petition also demands the district install regular and mandatory testing of all employees and students to avoid a further outbreak of the coronavirus.

The District did not respond to a request on the number of teachers and aides who were absent from classes on Thursday.

San Francisco Unified Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement earlier this week that the district is following public health protocols and that schools remain at low risk.

KPIX reported that the district is scheduled to meet with the teachers union, the United Educators of San Francisco, today (Thursday) to discuss safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the West Contra Costa Unified School District has decided to close all schools and district offices Friday and Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The district includes schools in the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond and Tara Hills.