Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 1/6/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM PST
More than 600 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides missed out on the reopening of school Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases / California's school chief yesterday acknowledged that districts throughout the state are scrambling to provide adequate COVID-19 testing in hopes of keeping the coronavirus off-campus / The City of Pleasanton will begin outlining new district boundaries this week to inform future City Council elections / A spike in COVID-19 cases is driving an extension of California’s indoor mask mandate

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
