What Bay Area pandemic experts say we can expect in 2022

It’s a new year, the holidays are over, and kids back in school, but a pandemic rages on. For two years now, we’ve relied on Bay Area epidemiology and infectious disease experts to help us make sense of it all. They've guided us through Covid and its variants. Now with Omicron and a new year, what are those experts saying?

In this interview with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Jill Tucker, she tells us what she found out when she called them up on on January 1.

You can read Jill Tucker's article ‘Why some Bay Area medical experts see a coronavirus endgame within months’ here.