Student joins Pulitzer Prize winner in discussion

Zoe Dorado, Chris Selig, and N. Scott Momaday will be discussing Momoday’s poetry collection, Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land, in an online event. Author N. Scott Momaday was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his novel, House Made of Dawn, and is known for his work preserving Native American heritage.

In his new book, Earth Keeper, Momaday analyzes his sacred connection to the natural world and calls upon others to help protect the environment.

Momaday has received numerous awards and honors throughout his life. A regents professor of Humanities at the University of Arizona, Momaday earned a doctorate in English from Stanford University.

After the discussion, there will be a time for the audience to ask questions. This online event will take place Sunday, January 23rd from one PM to two-thirty PM.

