Free Wi-Fi coming to all SamTrans routes in February 2022

KALW | By Dorothy Tang,
Bay City News Service
Published January 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST
A SamTrans XD60 bus on Brannan Street.
User Pi.1415926535
/
Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
A SamTrans XD60 bus on Brannan Street.

All SamTrans buses will be online by next month. Passengers will be able to text, email, and browse the Internet on any SamTrans bus. Onboard Wi-Fi service is equivalent to 4G for basic Internet use, but limits streaming and large downloads.

Adding Wi-Fi was a recommendation in SamTrans 2015-2019 Strategic Plan to increase ridership and target youth under 24.

Several major Bay Area transportation agencies have also been adding Wi-Fi as an amenity for riders. In April 2021, SF Muni announced Wi-Fi would be available along with other improvements, such as track grinding for a smoother ride and better directional signs. 

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, CalTrain will get Wi-Fi later this year, as a part of the rail line’s plan to go fully electric. 

BART is scheduled to install Internet service in all stations and Fleet of the Future trains by 2024. 

Dorothy Tang
I'm an audio content creator interested in people-powered media and making knowledge accessible to and engaging for all. I believe in a queer of color approach to knowledge production and storytelling. I got my start in broadcast journalism at KCSB 91.9 in Santa Barbara and am currently working with API (Asian Pacific Islander) Equality--Northern California on a podcast documenting intergenerational queer and trans API connection. My favorite things to listen to are This American Life, Jour 1 by Hildegard, my friends' hot takes, and the round tapping sounds of a mechanical keyboard.
Bay City News Service
