Free Wi-Fi coming to all SamTrans routes in February 2022
All SamTrans buses will be online by next month. Passengers will be able to text, email, and browse the Internet on any SamTrans bus. Onboard Wi-Fi service is equivalent to 4G for basic Internet use, but limits streaming and large downloads.
Adding Wi-Fi was a recommendation in SamTrans 2015-2019 Strategic Plan to increase ridership and target youth under 24.
Several major Bay Area transportation agencies have also been adding Wi-Fi as an amenity for riders. In April 2021, SF Muni announced Wi-Fi would be available along with other improvements, such as track grinding for a smoother ride and better directional signs.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, CalTrain will get Wi-Fi later this year, as a part of the rail line’s plan to go fully electric.
BART is scheduled to install Internet service in all stations and Fleet of the Future trains by 2024.