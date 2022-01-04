Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 1/4/22

A new report analyzing millions of traffic stops across California found that Black people were disproportionately stopped and searched by police / California educators may get help in the classroom from volunteer mentors / Fans are hopeful that a pair of peregrine falcons that have mated in the past in Berkeley will stay together / California schools could see a boost in state funding soon / A Castro Valley High student will join Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist N. Scott Momaday in a discussion this month on the author’s new book of poetry

Click the play button above to listen to the news.