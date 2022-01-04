© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 1/4/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM PST
A new report analyzing millions of traffic stops across California found that Black people were disproportionately stopped and searched by police / California educators may get help in the classroom from volunteer mentors / Fans are hopeful that a pair of peregrine falcons that have mated in the past in Berkeley will stay together / California schools could see a boost in state funding soon / A Castro Valley High student will join Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist N. Scott Momaday in a discussion this month on the author’s new book of poetry

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
