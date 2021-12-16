Report says Bay Area car owners leaving trunks open to avoid break-ins

Vehicle break-ins are reportedly on the rise in San Francisco and Oakland . To keep potential thieves from damaging their property, some people are emptying out everything of value from their vehicle, unlocking their doors, and leaving the trunk open while they go about their business.

A local news station, KABC News , says it has heard of people leaving doors unlocked and windows rolled down, but now the idea some are popping open their trunks is "raising eyebrows".

Former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Garret Tom has told the news station in his nearly 40 years on the force, he's never seen anyone resign themselves to just having their vehicle's trunk freely open.

Tom warns leaving the trunk open is not a great solution, "They could steal your batteries, your tires. They could go into your glove compartment and find out where you live."

The San Francisco Police Department says there's a 32 percent increase in car break-ins this year. The city has also seen a 25 percent spike in auto burglaries. In Oakland, the Police Department has reported nearly a 27 percent increase in both car break-ins and auto burglaries.

Both the San Francisco and Oakland police departments have reportedly increased patrols in high-traffic areas during the holiday season.